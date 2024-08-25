Rothschild Robert De Sells 1,708 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $222,501.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,832,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,500.00.
PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance
PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $235.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $136.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PrimeEnergy Resources
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.