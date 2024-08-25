Rothschild Robert De Sells 1,708 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $222,501.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,832,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,500.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $235.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $136.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

