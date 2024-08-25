Royal Bank of Canada Increases Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Price Target to GBX 70

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 65 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Mobico Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.
