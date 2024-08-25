Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 754,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 2,734,913 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

