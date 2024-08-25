Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4,929.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554 in the last three months. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

