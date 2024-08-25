Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Sells $232,560.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $27,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 3.7 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 420,978 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $612,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 316,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.