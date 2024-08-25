S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 7.9% Higher

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.27 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 63.34 ($0.82). 23,578,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 862% from the average session volume of 2,451,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.70 ($0.76).

S4 Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.17. The company has a market capitalization of £389.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,365.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

Insider Transactions at S4 Capital

In related news, insider Mary Basterfield sold 36,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £19,236.35 ($24,995.26). 20.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

