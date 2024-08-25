Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 4,205 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $44,951.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,826,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,138.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $203,966.07.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $211,697.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $12,516.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,903 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $112,737.02.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,371 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $370,620.49.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $227,515.68.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRX stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 232.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 101,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70,777 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 136,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

