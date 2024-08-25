Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 83,524 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,558,121 shares in the company, valued at $396,637,539.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.
  • On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.
  • On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.
  • On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $850,961.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,470,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,662 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

