Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 83,524 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,558,121 shares in the company, valued at $396,637,539.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $850,961.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,470,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,662 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

