Samantha Holroyd Acquires 500 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $150.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average is $170.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $145.53 and a 1-year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,426,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

