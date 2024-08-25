Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,164,965.28 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $3,164,965.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273,912 shares in the company, valued at $51,606,175.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,018,241.44.

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Bicket sold 65,632 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,416,570.24.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $3,157,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,353,608.34.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Samsara by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $29,464,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

