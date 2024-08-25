Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $13.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bilibili

Bilibili Trading Up 15.3 %

Bilibili stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $14,849,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 385.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 779,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $11,490,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP increased its stake in Bilibili by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after buying an additional 709,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.