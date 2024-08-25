Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Sanofi by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.