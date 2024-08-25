Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 5%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.03. 137,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 636,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the first quarter worth $270,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

