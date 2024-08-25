Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $43.50 to $45.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Saul Centers traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 2181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $3,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 115.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1,932.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $66.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.42%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

