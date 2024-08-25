Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $43.50 to $45.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Saul Centers traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 2181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $3,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 115.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1,932.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $66.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.54 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.42%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

