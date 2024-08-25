Savaria Co. (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Savaria Stock Performance
TSE:SIS opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.59. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria
In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
