Savaria Co. (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

TSE:SIS opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.59. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.93.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.29.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

