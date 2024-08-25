Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $1,716,551.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

