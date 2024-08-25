Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,919 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $741.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

