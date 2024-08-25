Scott Glabe Sells 4,083 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 0.5 %
DJT stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.