Scott Glabe Sells 4,083 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 0.5 %

DJT stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

