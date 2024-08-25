Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,341,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 88,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 38,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,701 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Shares of STX stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

