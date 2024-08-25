Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.40

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 23022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Sekisui House Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

