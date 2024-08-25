Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $80.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

SRE stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 6,656.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

