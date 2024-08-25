Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

