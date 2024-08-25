Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -348.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

