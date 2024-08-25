SentinelOne (S) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. SentinelOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SentinelOne stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

