SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $140.44 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

