SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,014 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

