SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,306 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter worth $736,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Trading Up 5.2 %

PRAA stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $900.37 million, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRA Group

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PRA Group

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.