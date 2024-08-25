SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 791 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $97,288,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $46,280,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 896,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after acquiring an additional 823,495 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.24 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

