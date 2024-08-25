SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,742 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 260.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 437,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 4.9 %

SHYF opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $487.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,417.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

