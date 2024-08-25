SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

