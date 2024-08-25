SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 16,012 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,765,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 459,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

HBNC stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

