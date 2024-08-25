SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 382.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 184,807 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,497,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $309,000.
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $77.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $89.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90.
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
