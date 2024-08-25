SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 30,752 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $19,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,206,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,273 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $892,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:UA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

