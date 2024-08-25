SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial lowered CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $399,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $399,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,996 shares of company stock worth $1,872,850. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

