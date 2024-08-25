SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $712.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

