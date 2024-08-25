SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,013 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 56.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

HIMX stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

