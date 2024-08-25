SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $124,000.
89bio Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $871.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on ETNB. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.
Get Our Latest Analysis on 89bio
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.