SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

