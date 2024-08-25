SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,541 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 172.7% in the second quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,006 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 103.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $846.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $79.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on FWRD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
