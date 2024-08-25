SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,541 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 172.7% in the second quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,006 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 103.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $846.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $79.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FWRD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Read Our Latest Report on FWRD

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.