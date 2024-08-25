SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Matterport by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Matterport by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Matterport by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,297,287.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $33,441.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,297,287.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 475,645 shares of company stock worth $2,095,344. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matterport Stock Up 2.4 %

MTTR opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

