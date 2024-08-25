SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $531,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at $70,475,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,929. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

TPC stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

