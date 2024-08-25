SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares during the last quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

ECH opened at $27.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $589.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

