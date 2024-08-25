SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $664,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $176.99.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.