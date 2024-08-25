SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after buying an additional 1,190,116 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,835,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 193,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.78%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

