SG Americas Securities LLC Has $209,000 Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pennant Investors LP grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 289,348 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,117,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 200,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.61. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

