SG Americas Securities LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 1,944.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 163.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on REX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

REX stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.96. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

