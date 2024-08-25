SG Americas Securities LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,628,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $7,474,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 110,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LOB stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.