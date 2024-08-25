SG Americas Securities LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

