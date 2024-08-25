SG Americas Securities LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in METC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130,593 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $522.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.