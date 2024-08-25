SG Americas Securities LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,779,000 after buying an additional 667,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MaxLinear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 97,447 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
Insider Activity at MaxLinear
In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 108,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MaxLinear Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE:MXL opened at $12.76 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MaxLinear Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
